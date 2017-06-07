Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French gov't: Notre Dame…

French gov’t: Notre Dame police attacker a doctoral student

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:26 am 06/07/2017 04:26am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A French government spokesman says that the man who attacked police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, crying out “This is for Syria!,” was a student working on his doctoral thesis who had not been suspected of radicalization.

Christopher Castaner told RTL radio on Wednesday that police were quickly able to classify the hammer attack as a terrorist act because of “the words he said.”

An officer was slightly injured in the Tuesday attack and the attacker remained hospitalized.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but police searching his residence outside Paris found a declaration of allegiance to the Islamic State group, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

A student identity card showed he was from Algeria and 40 years old.

Topics:
Education News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French gov't: Notre Dame…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News