800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French finance chief in…

French finance chief in Greece to help solve bailout impasse

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 6:15 am 06/12/2017 06:15am
Share
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, right, shakes hands with his Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during their meeting in Athens, Monday, June 12, 2017. France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, has begun meetings in Athens aimed at ending a months-long delay in a rescue funding agreement between Greece and bailout lenders. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, has travelled to Athens in a bid to help end a months-long delay in a rescue funding agreement between Greece and bailout lenders.

Le Maire held talks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Monday, ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday of finance ministers from countries using the euro currency.

Greece urgently needs to get its next installment of bailout loans as it faces a July spike in debt repayments worth some 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion). Greece is also seeking a concrete pledge from creditors on debt relief, an issue complicated by disagreement among lenders over the country’s growth potential and debt sustainability.

In Athens, Le Maire will also meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French finance chief in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News