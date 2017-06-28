502

Europe News

French chef Senderens, visionary and rebel, dies at age 77

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 4:45 am 06/28/2017 04:45am
FILE - In this May 20, 2005 file photo, top French chef Alain Senderens is photographed in the kitchen of his Parisian restaurant Lucas Carton. Senderens, an acclaimed chef who was a force in the development of nouvelle cuisine, a visionary and a rebel who rejected the elite star system, even trying to give up awards, has died. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) — French chef Alain Senderens, who rejected his Michelin stars and was acclaimed as a visionary, rebel and a force in the development of nouvelle cuisine, has died. He was 77.

Senderens was being cremated Wednesday in the central Correze region after his death Sunday, according to the town hall of his village of Saint-Setiers.

Senderens pushed forward the lighter nouvelle cuisine that captures the flavors of regional products. Wine propelled Senderens’ creative talents, and he created dishes around particular wines. His signature dish was Canard Apicius, based on a recipe from Roman times.

In 2005, he transformed the Parisian temple of gastronomy Lucas Carton into a lower-priced establishment. That was after he tried to give back his years of three-star ratings, only to win two stars the following year.

