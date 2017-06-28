French chef Senderens, visionary and rebel, dies at age 77

PARIS (AP) — French chef Alain Senderens, who rejected his Michelin stars and was acclaimed as a visionary, rebel and a force in the development of nouvelle cuisine, has died. He was 77.

Senderens was being cremated Wednesday in the central Correze region after his death Sunday, according to the town hall of his village of Saint-Setiers.

Senderens pushed forward the lighter nouvelle cuisine that captures the flavors of regional products. Wine propelled Senderens’ creative talents, and he created dishes around particular wines. His signature dish was Canard Apicius, based on a recipe from Roman times.

In 2005, he transformed the Parisian temple of gastronomy Lucas Carton into a lower-priced establishment. That was after he tried to give back his years of three-star ratings, only to win two stars the following year.