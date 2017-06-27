502

France’s new lawmakers open first parliament session

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017
PARIS (AP) — France’s newly elected lawmakers, most of them from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, are attending their first parliament session.

Macron’s 14-month-old Republic on the Move! party won 308 of the 577 seats in legislative elections earlier this month. His allies in Modem took 42 seats, giving the government a wide majority.

After Macron vigorously campaigned on a promise to renew France’s political landscape, other parties also made efforts to promote new faces.

Three-quarters of the lawmakers are starting their first term at the National Assembly and 38 percent are women —the highest proportion in France’s modern history.

They expect to get to work quickly tackling the government’s proposed law on expanding police powers and a labor reform making it easier to hire and fire.

