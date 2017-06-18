502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France condemns Colombia bombing…

France condemns Colombia bombing that killed Frenchwoman

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 7:40 am 06/18/2017 07:40am
Share
Firefighters stand outside the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. A explosion rocked the mall, one of the busiest in Colombia's capital, killing at least one woman and injuring 11 others according to authorities. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

PARIS (AP) — The French government has condemned an attack in Colombia’s capital that killed three people, including a young Frenchwoman.

In a statement Sunday, the French Foreign Ministry offered support for the Frenchwoman’s family after Saturday’s attack and said that France “stands at Colombia’s side in this painful moment.” The French ambassador to Colombia, Gautier Mignot, tweeted his condolences in Spanish.

The 25-year-old French victim, identified by Colombian authorities as Julie Huynh, had been volunteering at a school in a poor neighborhood, with a French-backed charity helping people displaced by Colombia’s long conflict gain the skills and expertise needed to rebuild.

A homemade bomb placed in a women’s bathroom rocked one of the busiest shopping centers in Bogota on Saturday, the upscale Centro Adino in the heart of the city’s tourist district.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France condemns Colombia bombing…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News