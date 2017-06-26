502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » First woman leads UK…

First woman leads UK Changing of the Guard ceremony

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 8:04 am 06/26/2017 08:04am
Share
Canadian Captain Megan Couto, right, makes history by becoming the first female Captain of the Queen's Guard as she takes part in the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, June 26, 2017. Couto and her unit, The Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI), known as "The Patricia's", took part in the ceremony Monday to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Canada and the sesquicentennial anniversary of Canadian Confederation. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — A Canadian soldier has made history as the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at London’s Buckingham Palace.

Megan Cuoto led her unit as it changed Queen Elizabeth II’s guards on Monday. The unit was invited to Britain to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The 24-year-old Cuoto is marking her first visit to London.

Before the ceremony, Cuoto said that “I’m just focusing on doing my job as best I can and staying humble. Any of my peers would be absolutely delighted to be Captain of the Queen’s Guard and I’m equally honored.”

The role of Mounting The Queen’s Guard usually falls to the male-dominated British Army’s Household Division. Women are being phased into more roles over the next three years.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » First woman leads UK…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News