First tanker with US natural gas reaches Poland

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:46 am 06/08/2017 09:46am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The first ever tanker with liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived Thursday in Poland as part of the country’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and cut dependence on deliveries from Russia.

It was the first delivery of U.S. gas to eastern and northern Europe, establishing new energy ties between the region and North America. Last year, Poland opened its first terminal for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in Swinoujscie, on the Baltic Sea coast, to be able to receive such gas from distant suppliers like the U.S. or Qatar, which has already made some deliveries.

During a ceremony welcoming the U. S. tanker, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said it was a historic moment that improves the region’s energy security. She urged the U.S. to develop “further and more efficient cooperation.”

The region is trying to cut its reliance on Russia, which has occasionally used its gas exports to exert political pressure. It is planning to bring in gas from the North Sea and also to boost its own production.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that LNG exports “support American jobs, lower energy prices for our partners abroad, and contribute to Europe’s energy security goals using a reliable, market based supplier.”

