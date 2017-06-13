1002

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU, US urge Albania…

EU, US urge Albania to launch judicial reform

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:16 pm 06/13/2017 12:16pm
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The European Union has urged Albania to implement justice reforms, saying it’s “essential” for opening negotiations for its accession to the bloc.

Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic processes. Parliament unanimously approved a justice system reform last year to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.

But implementation of the reform has been delayed after two judges’ associations complained about its implications at the Constitutional Court.

A statement Tuesday from the EU delegation in Tirana said that “vetting of judges and prosecutors … needs to start.”

A day earlier the United States embassy voiced concern “about attempts to weaken the reform to protect corrupt judges and prosecutors.”

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU, US urge Albania…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News