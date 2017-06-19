502

Europe News

EU ministers back climate pact, regret Trump withdrawal

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:15 am 06/19/2017 04:15am
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers say they regret the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and plan to push ahead with it.

The ministers said in a statement Monday that the EU “deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the United States administration to withdraw.”

They said the landmark pact to fight global warming “is fit for purpose and cannot be renegotiated. The agreement is ambitious yet not prescriptive and allows each party to forge its own path.”

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, chairing the ministerial meeting in Luxembourg, says the bloc is working with international partners to make sure the accord works.

She said fighting climate change “is not a luxury… it’s a primary issue of security for many.”

