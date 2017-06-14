1002

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU chief says 3…

EU chief says 3 states will be sanctioned over refugees

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:44 am 06/14/2017 04:44am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says that legal action will be launched Wednesday against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland for failing to honor their pledges to accommodate refugees.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that “for more than a year now they have not been taking any refugees at all,” under a two-year program to share 160,000 refugees.

Juncker said: “That gives us no choice other than to initiate infringement proceedings against these countries today.”

The relocation scheme is a major plank of the EU’s migration policy, and was lauded as a pan-European show of solidarity in 2015 when more than a million migrants entered Europe.

But just three months before the scheme’s end date in September, fewer than 21,000 people have been relocated.

The plan to share 160,000 refugees in overwhelmed Italy and Greece among other European countries was endorsed by a “qualified majority vote”, roughly a two-thirds majority.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia voted against the scheme. Hungary and Slovakia have launched their own legal action against it.

“It’s a question here of observing European law, it’s not a question of sanctions,” Juncker told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

He added that “European solidarity cannot be a one way street.”

___

This corrects that Juncker referred to infringement proceedings, not sanctions

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU chief says 3…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News