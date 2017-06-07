Europe News

Danish PM express regret over US decision on climate

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 9:57 am 06/07/2017 09:57am
France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, arrive to deliver a speech, prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen has expressed regret over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement.

Before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Loekke Rasmussen said “it is crucial that we now stand tall, maintain our commitments and deliver on the promises we have given. We need an ambitious implementation of the agreement.”

Loekke Rasmussen said the meeting would also focus on security and European issues.

He reiterated his condolences to the British people following the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market and called for unity in Europe to fight “evil dark forces.”

