Cyprus signs deal to build ‘Europe’s largest casino’

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 9:45 am 06/26/2017 09:45am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has signed a deal with a consortium made up of Melco International, Hard Rock and Cypriot CNS Group to build what officials said will be Europe’s largest casino.

Cyprus’ Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Monday at a signing ceremony that the casino resort in the coastal town of Limassol, which will cost more than 500 million euros ($558 million) to build, will create around 4,000 new jobs.

Lakkotrypis predicted that the project will attract around 300,000 additional tourists to the east Mediterranean island annually.

The casino will include 136 gambling tables and 1,200 gambling machines. The adjoining luxury hotel will have a 500-room capacity. Four smaller casinos will also operate in Cyprus’ other cities.

