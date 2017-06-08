800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Cyprus president: US vice…

Cyprus president: US vice president offers peace talks help

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:40 pm 06/08/2017 04:40pm
Share
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during an event where NASA introduced 12 new astronaut candidates, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. NASA chose 12 new astronauts Wednesday from its biggest pool of applicants ever, selecting seven men and five women who could one day fly aboard the nation's next generation of spacecraft. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president says U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has offered his personal help in ongoing talks to reunify the ethnically divided island.

President Nicos Anastasiades said after a meeting with Pence on Thursday that the vice president expressed willingness to respond to any call for help.

Preparations are underway for a summit meeting in Geneva later this month between Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci. The talks will also involve Cyprus’ “guarantors” Greece, Turkey and Britain.

It’s hoped that the summit could produce a breakthrough deal that has eluded previous rounds of talks over more than four decades.

Anastasiades also said the U.S. supports Cyprus’ sovereign right to search for oil and gas off its shores. Turkish Cypriots and Turkey object to the search.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Cyprus president: US vice…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News