Cyprus’ president rejects UN document prior to peace summit

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 9:27 am 06/26/2017 09:27am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Greek Cypriot president of Cyprus has rejected a United Nations document that was supposed to act as a guide during a crucial summit later this week that will likely determine whether a deal reunifying the ethnically divided island is possible.

President Nicos Anastasiades says the draft document prepared by U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide disregards “issues of essential importance” for the Greek Cypriot side.

The complication comes two days before the start of the summit at the secluded Swiss resort of Crans-Montana that will bring together Anastasiades, breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and officials from Cyprus’ ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

Talks will concentrate on the pivotal issue on how security will be overseen if and when Cyprus is reunified as a federation.

