Crews fight forest fire near Spain’s Donana nature reserve

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 5:06 am 06/25/2017 05:06am
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a forest fire has forced the evacuation of camp sites and houses near a national park famous for its biodiversity.

The emergency services for the Andalusia region say 68 firefighters and 11 air units have mobilized to combat the fire that broke out late Saturday near the village of Moguer on Spain’s southern coast. The fire is just west of Donana National Park, one of Spain’s most important nature reserves and home to the highly endangered Iberian lynx.

The evacuations took place Sunday.

Images on Spanish television showed trees engulfed by flames during the night.

