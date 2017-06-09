800

Europe News

Cow on the loose in Denmark injures 6, including 4 children

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:15 am 06/09/2017 10:15am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a cow which broke loose during a cattle show has injured six people, including four children.

Police in Odense say two of the children were taken to emergency rooms Friday after the incident. Police earlier had reported that the animal was a bull.

Police say the cow stepped on an 11-month-old girl’s head and on a 2-year-old girl’s chest. The infant didn’t sustain any serious injuries while the other girl suffered a perforated lung. A 7-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and another 7-year-old girl was bruised.

The children were from nearby schools visiting the annual cattle show in Odense, is 105 miles (170 kilometers) west of Copenhagen.

Europe News Latest News
