Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Convicted former Auschwitz guard…

Convicted former Auschwitz guard dies in Germany at 95

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 5:37 am 06/01/2017 05:37am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Reinhold Hanning, a former SS sergeant convicted of 170,000 counts of accessory to murder last year for serving as an Auschwitz guard, has died. He was 95.

His attorney Andreas Scharmer told The Associated Press Thursday that Hanning died May 30 but gave no further details.

Hanning was convicted last year and sentenced to five years in prison, though never served time behind bars as his case was still being appealed.

While there was no evidence he directly participated in killings at Auschwitz, he was convicted as an accessory for helping the death camp function in his capacity as a guard in a verdict hailed as an overdue victory for victims.

He told the court he was “ashamed that I saw injustice and never did anything about it.”

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Convicted former Auschwitz guard…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News