Conservative Serbia to get first openly gay prime minister

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:31 pm 06/15/2017 01:31pm
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference where he announced Ana Brnabic as the country's next prime minister, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Brnabic will be the first openly gay prime minister in Serbia's history.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country’s first openly gay prime minister, a move that is likely to infuriate the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists.

Aleksandar Vucic announced that Ana Brnabic, 41, was nominated as the prime minister-designate. Her government needs formal approval by Serbia’s parliament next week.

Vucic called it “a difficult decision reached in the interest of Serbia and its citizens.” Vucic, a former extremist-turned-reformist, has promised to boost gay rights as part of efforts to move closer to European Union membership.

Brnabic’s nomination is considered Vucic’s apparent turn toward the West amid strong pressure from Russia to maintain its influence in the region.

“I believe she has professional skills and personal qualities,” Vucic said. “I’m convinced she will work hard.”

Brnabic is currently government minister of public administration and local government. She is not a member of Vucic’s ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party.

Her appointment for the government last year was hailed by rights groups as historic for the Balkan country whose gay community often faces discrimination, harassment and violence.

The fluent English-speaking Brnabic had worked for U.S. companies before she assumed her government job.

Vucic, who was the prime minister before his election as president in April, had been widely expected to appoint a loyalist to maintain control of the government even as he moved into the largely ceremonial presidential position.

Associated Press writer Jovana Gec contributed.

