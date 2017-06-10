800

Clinging on to her job, Britain’s May appoints new ministers

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:47 am 06/10/2017 04:47am
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks watched by her husband Philip in 10 Downing street, London, as she addresses the press Friday, June 9, 2017 following an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace where she asked to form a government. May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May is appointing new members of her government after several of them lost their seats in Parliament in this week’s general election that proved disastrous for her Conservative Party.

May’s office has already said that the senior Cabinet members — Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd — will keep their current jobs, but she is expected to reshuffle the lower ranks of ministers.

May’s party fell short of an overall majority following Thursday’s vote, and plans to work with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

May’s position seems safe for the near future because Britain must start negotiations later this month on leaving the European Union, but most British newspapers agreed Saturday that she is only just clinging on.

