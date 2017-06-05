Europe News

Chief of Moscow’s Ukrainian library gets suspended sentence

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 5:33 am 06/05/2017 05:33am
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has convicted the director of a Ukrainian library of inciting ethnic hatred to Russians and imposed a four-year suspended sentence.

Natalya Sharina was first detained in October 15 in the latest twist of the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east.

The Library of Ukrainian Literature stocks titles in Russian and Ukrainian, and gets funding from the Moscow city budget.

The court on Monday found Sharina guilty of breaking the law on extremism because her library stocked books by nationalist activist Dmytro Korchynsky, which are banned in Russia. Sharina had pleaded not guilty, and the Ukrainian government dismissed the trial as a political witch-hunt.

Topics:
Education News Europe News Latest News
Europe News