Brussels mayor resigns in corruption scandal

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:26 pm 06/08/2017 12:26pm
BRUSSELS (AP) — The mayor of Brussels, home of the European Union institutions, has resigned following a corruption scandal in which he was accused of taking thousands of euros in unjustified payments for overseeing an organization to help the homeless.

Yvan Mayeur of the PS socialist party was part of a system of payments to a few people heading the Samusocial homeless organization, but it was not clear to what extent they were actively involved in managing the group.

Media reports have said tens of thousands of euros a year were divided up among a few politicians overseeing the organization that seeks to help the poorest in the city.

PS president and former prime minister Elio Di Rupo calls the resignation “necessary.”

Mayeur had been mayor since 2013.

