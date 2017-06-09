800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Brazil's Natura wants to…

Brazil’s Natura wants to buy Body Shop from L’Oreal

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:03 am 06/09/2017 09:03am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura is looking to buy The Body Shop from French owner L’Oreal for about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Natura and L’Oreal said in statements Friday they are in “exclusive discussions” about the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval.

L’Oreal, which bought The Body Shop in 2006, said earlier this year it was exploring options for the U.K.-based company, which hasn’t performed as well as its parent company.

The move is part of Natura’s efforts to expand internationally. While The Body Shop became known for its activist efforts against animal testing, Natura is known for environmental and social efforts.

Natura said the combined company would have 17,000 employees.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Brazil's Natura wants to…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News