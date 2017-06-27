502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » At least 13 killed…

At least 13 killed in violence in southeast Turkey

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 12:15 pm 06/27/2017 12:15pm
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military says 10 Kurdish militants have been killed in aerial operation in southeast Turkey. Three soldiers meanwhile, died in an attack by suspected Kurdish insurgents.

A military statement said the military carried out the air raids near the town of Gence in the mainly-Kurdish province of Bingol on Tuesday. It said the operation against the rebels was on-going.

In the nearby province of Sirnak, suspected Kurdish militants attacked a military vehicle that was taking food for troops at a military base, killing three soldiers, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade long insurgency in southeast Turkey. Tens of thousands were killed in the conflict.

Violence flared again in 2015 after the collapse of a two-year peace process.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » At least 13 killed…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News