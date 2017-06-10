800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin…

Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 11:51 am 06/10/2017 11:51am
Share

ROME (AP) — Italian and Brazilian authorities say a fugitive ‘ndrangheta crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, has been detained at a Brazil airport.

Italy’s interior minister, Marco Minniti, on Saturday hailed the arrest of Vincenzo Macri, described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan. Macri was taken into custody after he showed authorities an identity document using a false name at Sao Paulo airport on Friday.

Italian media said Macri had planned to fly to Caracas, Venezuela, where he is believed to have lived for some time.

Authorities say Macri inherited the mantle of his father, Antonio Macri, an alleged clan chieftain, slain in Calabria in 1975 after a bocce ball game during an ‘ndrangheta turf war.

In 2015, Italy accused Vincenzo Macri of international drug trafficking.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News