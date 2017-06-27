502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania Socialists win polls,…

Albania Socialists win polls, can govern without partner

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 3:33 am 06/27/2017 03:33am
Share
Election staff, at left, count ballots behind ballot boxes in central Tirana, Albania, Monday, June 26, 2017. Albania's left-wing Socialist Party appears headed for a new governing mandate following elections which are crucial in the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Nearly complete election results show that Albania’s left-wing Socialist Party has secured a second mandate in a general election seen as a key benchmark to the country’s bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

The Central Election Commission on Tuesday said that with more than 96 percent of the ballots counted the governing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama had won about 48 percent of the votes, or 74 places in the 140-seat parliament.

The opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha won 29 percent, or 43 seats.

Voter turnout in Sunday’s election fell to 46.6 percent, 7 points lower than in 2013.

The nation of 2.9 million, a NATO member since 2009, received EU candidate status in 2014.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania Socialists win polls,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News