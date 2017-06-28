502

Europe News

Activists protest for legal migration policies ahead of G20

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 5:05 am 06/28/2017 05:05am
Activsts of of the refugee support group SeaWatch attach a poster 'Build bridges not walls' to a bridge over the river Elbe in Hamburg, northern Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Hamburg will host the G-20 summit on July 7 and July 8. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — More than 30 activists have protested against the upcoming Group of 20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg by hanging a large banner from a bridge across the Elbe river that reads “Build bridges, not walls.”

The activist group Sea Watch said in a statement they put up the banner early Wednesday to protest against the migration policies of the wealthy Western countries.

Thousands of people have drowned in recent years trying to cross the Mediterranean from poor, war-torn countries to the shores of Europe.

Sea Watch and other NGOs are calling on leaders at the G-20 summit, which convenes in Hamburg in early July, to prevent further drowning deaths in the Mediterranean and develop concepts for legal migration.

