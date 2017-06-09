Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 9 killed in Russian…

9 killed in Russian home after argument

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:22 am 06/04/2017 07:22am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for the shootings in Redkino, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 9 killed in Russian…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News