5-year-old boy identified as victim in London inferno

LONDON (AP) — British police have formally identified a 5-year-old boy as a victim in London’s Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. An official says he died of smoke inhalation.

Scotland Yard on Tuesday named Isaac Paulous, releasing a statement from his family that read: “We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.”

At an inquest into four victims of the June 14 inferno at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 79 people, Westminster Coroner’s Court officer Eric Sword said Paulous’ preliminary cause of death was “inhalation of fire fumes.”

The boy’s body was found on the building’s 13th floor and had to be identified through dental records.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox said Monday that 18 of the victims have so far been formally identified.