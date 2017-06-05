502

Europe News

5-year-old boy identified as victim in London inferno

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 6:28 am 06/27/2017 06:28am
Workers remove cladding from Whitebeam Court, in Pendleton, Manchester, Monday June 26, 2017. The list of high-rise apartment towers in Britain that have failed fire safety tests grew to 60, officials said Sunday, revealing the mounting challenge the government faces in the aftermath of London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police have formally identified a 5-year-old boy as a victim in London’s Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. An official says he died of smoke inhalation.

Scotland Yard on Tuesday named Isaac Paulous, releasing a statement from his family that read: “We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.”

At an inquest into four victims of the June 14 inferno at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 79 people, Westminster Coroner’s Court officer Eric Sword said Paulous’ preliminary cause of death was “inhalation of fire fumes.”

The boy’s body was found on the building’s 13th floor and had to be identified through dental records.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox said Monday that 18 of the victims have so far been formally identified.

