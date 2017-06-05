800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 Scientologists detained in…

5 Scientologists detained in St. Petersburg

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 3:59 pm 06/08/2017 03:59pm
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A court in Russia’s second-largest city has ordered the spiritual leader of the city’s branch of the Church of Scientology held in detention for two months.

The spiritual leader ordered held on Thursday, Ivan Matsisky, was among five members of the church arrested Tuesday during a raid on the organization’s offices in St. Petersburg.

They have been charged with participation in an extremist community, incitement of hatred and illegal business activities.

In 2015, a court ordered the Church of Scientology’s Moscow operation to be dissolved, saying it could not be considered a religious organization.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 Scientologists detained in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News