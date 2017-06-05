502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 found guilty in…

5 found guilty in Russian opposition leader’s murder trial

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:40 am 06/29/2017 09:40am
Share
From left: Temirlan Eskerkhanov, Shadid Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, Anzor Gubashev and Zaur Dadayev defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, stand in a glass enclosure during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of the five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)

MOSCOW (AP) — A jury on Thursday found five men guilty in the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, bringing to a close a trial that Nemtsov’s allies believe failed to bring the slaying’s alleged masterminds to justice.

Nemtsov, a top political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was shot late at night in 2015 as he was walking across a bridge just outside the Kremlin. His brazen murder that sent shockwaves through the Russian opposition.

A jury at a Moscow court found the suspected triggerman, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya’s leader, guilty of murdering Nemtsov, Russian news agencies reported. Four other men were found guilty of involvement in the killing.

It will now be up to the judge to sentence the five men.

Nemtsov’s allies have criticized the investigators for stopping short of investigating the possible role of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and top Chechen officers in the killing.

When the now-convicted gunman, former officer Zaur Dadayev, was arrested shortly after the slaying, Kadyrov vehemently defended him as a “true patriot.”

Nemtsov’s family has petitioned investigators to look into Kadyrov’s possible involvement and to question Ruslan Geremeyev, commander of the police unit in which Dadayev served.

The police commander was summoned to testify, but he failed to show up. Investigators told the court last year that they visited Geremeyev’s property in Chechnya but “no one opened the door.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 5 found guilty in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News