3 Romanian soldiers die, 9 hurt when truck plunges in ravine

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 1:58 am 06/30/2017 01:58am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The defense ministry says three soldiers have died and nine were injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in central Romania.

The truck was traveling in a convoy of four vehicles Thursday when it plunged off the mountainous road near the village of Valea Urdii, some 190 kilometers (119 miles) northwest of Bucharest. The ravine was 40 meters (yards) deep.

Interior Minister Camen Dan said the driver reported the brakes failed.

The defense ministry said two of the dead were experienced soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

The injured soldiers were in stable condition at hospitals in Bucharest, Brasov and Pitesti. The soldiers were from the 30th Battalion of Mountain Hunters.

Commemoration ceremonies were planned Friday morning at military bases around Romania.

