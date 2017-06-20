800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 20 EU nations back…

20 EU nations back plan for EU prosecutor’s office

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 6:31 am 06/08/2017 06:31am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken a major step toward setting up a European prosecutor’s office which would be able to investigate financial fraud affecting the bloc.

Twenty of the 28 EU nations at a meeting of justice and interior ministers agreed on the creation of the Luxembourg-based office under an enhanced cooperation agreement. The chief prosecutor will be able to investigate fraud involving EU aid and subsidies and VAT infractions.

The EU has said such fraud amounts to some 500 million euros a year.

“This is a perfect example of where European collaboration is both necessary and reaps major rewards for the public,” said Greens MEP Jan Philipp Albrecht.

The plan must still get the backing from the European Parliament.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 20 EU nations back…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News