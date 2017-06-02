502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2 leopard cubs make…

2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 7:32 am 06/27/2017 07:32am
Share
Male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2 leopard cubs make…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News