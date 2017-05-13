Europe News

UK’s Johnson says EU may have to pay Brexit divorce bill

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:25 am 05/13/2017 10:25am
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says Brussels may have to pay Britain for its exit from the European Union, rather than the other way around.

Boris Johnson says Britain’s share of EU assets is so valuable that the EU may have to end up paying Britain when it leaves the bloc. He spoke to The Telegraph newspaper.

EU officials insist that Britain first settle its financial liabilities for Brexit, a bill reported to cost up to 100 billion euros. Johnson accused EU officials of trying to “bleed this country white with their bill.”

The outspoken politician called Brussels “ruthless in its negotiating techniques” and said “they are going to play dirty.”

He said Britain “could definitely walk away” and reiterated that no deal was better than a bad deal for his country.

