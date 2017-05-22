Europe News

The Latest: US, Turkey in dispute over fight in Washington

May 22, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on relations between the U.S. and Turkey: (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Turkey is protesting what it calls “aggressive and unprofessional actions” by American security personnel against Turkish bodyguards during a violent incident last week in Washington.

Officials haven’t specified the actions by U.S. security officials it deems inappropriate.

A senior U.S. official says Turkey on Monday summoned the American ambassador, John Bass, to air its grievances. The official says Bass has told Turkey’s government that its guards violated U.S. laws.

The guards accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his visit to Washington. They were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence, and a video shows Erdogan watching the melee.

U.S. and Turkish officials disagree about what prompted the violence. Pressure is mounting on the Trump administration not to let the incident on U.S. soil go unpunished.

