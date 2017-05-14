Europe News

The Latest: France swears in new leader: Emmanuel Macron

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 5:29 am 05/14/2017 05:29am
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande, left, greets President-elect Emmanuel Macron before the handover ceremony, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of French President Emmanuel Macron (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.

The president of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, proclaimed the official result of the vote in a ceremony Sunday at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

Macron formally took power after his predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, met with him for one hour and left.

Macron is the youngest president in the country’s history and the 8th president of France’s Fifth Republic, created in 1958. His Republic on the Move movement hopes to reinvigorate French politics and win a majority of lawmakers in the June parliamentary election.

___

11:15 a.m.

Francois Hollande, France’s former president, has left the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following a one-hour meeting with his successor Emmanuel Macron.

He was loudly applauded by the employees of the French presidency at his departure. He shook hands with Macron, who accompanied him to his car and also applauded him.

Macron then posed for photographers at the front porch of the Elysee with his wife, Brigitte.

Macron, 39, had been Hollande’s top economy adviser from 2012 to 2014, then became his economy minister until last year, when he decided to quit the Socialist government and launch his independent presidential bid.

Macron’s formal inauguration ceremony was to start shortly in the reception hall of the presidential palace.

___

10:20 a.m.

France’s President-elect Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the Elysee presidential palace for his inauguration ceremony.

The 39-year-old Macron slowly marched alone, under a light rain, in the Elysee courtyard. He shook hands with his predecessor, Francois Hollande, at the front porch and the two men briefly posed for photographers.

Macron had been Hollande’s top economy adviser at the Elysee from 2012 to 2014, then became his economy minister until last year, when he decided to quit the Socialist government and launch his independent presidential bid.

He is the first French president who doesn’t originate from one of the country’s two mainstream parties. His Republic on the Move movement hopes to reinvigorate French politics and win a majority of lawmakers in the June parliamentary election.

___

8 a.m.

France’s new President Emmanuel Macron is formally taking power during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

His predecessor, Francois Hollande, is to welcome him in the courtyard Sunday in front of hundreds of journalists.

The two are meeting in the president’s office before Hollande’s departure, taking a last few minutes to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France, including the country’s nuclear codes.

Macron takes charge of a nation that, when Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, will become the EU’s only member with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

Macron will then make a speech in the Elysee reception hall in front of about 300 guests, officials and family members, including his wife Brigitte Macron, in a lavender blue dress designed by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton.

