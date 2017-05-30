Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Swiss police: 5 arrests…

Swiss police: 5 arrests in probe of alleged money laundering

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:05 am 05/30/2017 10:05am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities have arrested five people, frozen several bank accounts and seized real estate in a sweep against alleged illegal drug trafficking and money laundering in the millions of dollars.

Zurich state police say the arrests in a “coordinated international action” follow an investigation started in 2010 after authorities in Germany seized more than 1.3 tons of cocaine, and investigators traced links to a Brazilian couple in Zurich.

The couple allegedly operated a travel agency and a company for money transfers that transferred multimillion-dollar amounts to different countries.

The Zurich police statement Tuesday said the five men and women aged between 35 and 55 were arrested in Switzerland and South America, but did not say whether the Brazilian couple was among those detained.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Swiss police: 5 arrests…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News