Spain saves 38 migrants in 2 boats crossing from Africa

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:36 am 05/27/2017 06:36am
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved 38 migrants from two small boats attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

The service says that the first boat carrying 27 men and six women was located in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar late on Friday after being spotted by a Spanish military plane.

Another rescue boat intervened early on Saturday to pull five men from another boat.

The service says all 38 migrants arrived to Spain in good health.

Each year thousands of migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe perish after setting sail in overloaded smugglers’ boats that are unfit for the open sea.

