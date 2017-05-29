Europe News

Spain police: 2 Britons arrested for ramming pedestrians

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:30 am 05/29/2017 05:30am
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the two men arrested for ramming into pedestrians in a southern coastal town are British nationals who appeared to be drunk. Eight people, including a newborn baby and the driver, were injured.

Police say they had ruled out terrorism in Sunday’s crash in Marbella. A police spokeswoman said Monday that the driver and the passenger were aged 27 and 28, held British passports and showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The spokeswoman spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

Authorities say the car fled from a highway checkpoint and sped off into the town of Marbella, where it struck pedestrians on a crowded avenue before becoming involved in a multiple car crash. The injured include a 12-day-old baby. The driver was seriously injured.

Europe News