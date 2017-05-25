Europe News

Russia’s UN ambassador to take job in summer

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:51 am 05/25/2017 08:51am
MOSCOW (AP) — A top diplomat says a new Russian ambassador to the United Nations will take his post soon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov confirmed Thursday that Vasily Nebenzya has been tapped for the job. In remarks carried by Russian news agencies, Gatilov said that Nebenzya will likely begin the job during the summer after being vetted by parliament.

The statement marked the first official confirmation that Nebenzya had been selected for the job.

He will succeed Vitaly Churkin, who died suddenly in February after serving as Russia’s U.N. ambassador for more than 10 years.

Nebenzya, 55, is a career diplomat who has worked in the Foreign Ministry for more than 28 years. He currently serves as a deputy foreign minister, the job he has held since 2013.

Europe News