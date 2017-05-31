Europe News

Russian warships in Mediterranean hit IS positions in Syria

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 2:45 am 05/31/2017 02:45am
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says its warships in the Mediterranean Sea have fired four cruise missiles at the Islamic State group’s positions in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement on Wednesday that the Admiral Essen frigate and the Krasnodar submarine launched the missiles at IS targets in the area of the ancient city of Palmyra.

It says the missiles successfully hit IS heavy weapons and fighters whom the group had deployed and moved to Palmyra from its stronghold of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS and it’s self-proclaimed caliphate.

The ministry says it had notified the U.S., Turkish and Israeli militaries beforehand of the coming strike. It added the Russian strike was promptly executed following the order, a testimony to the navy’s high readiness and capabilities.

