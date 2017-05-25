Europe News

Romanian man sentenced for US ATM skimming scheme

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:48 am 05/25/2017 08:48am
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a Romanian man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a multi-state bank ATM skimming scheme.

Bogdan Mocanu, who was living in New York City, also was ordered Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, to pay nearly $343,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Mocanu was part of a group that defrauded banks in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey by placing devices on automated-teller machines that recorded debit and credit card account numbers. They also installed cameras to capture customer personal identification numbers for those cards.

Mocanu pleaded guilty in August to bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He faces deportation upon completion of his sentence.

