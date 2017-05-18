Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Reports: 10 Russian tourists…

Reports: 10 Russian tourists injured in accident in Turkey

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 3:58 am 05/18/2017 03:58am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says 10 Russian tourists have been injured in a traffic accident in western Turkey.

Anadolu news agency reports the bus was traveling from Denizli to western Mugla province, a popular tourist destination. The injured are being treated in Mugla, according to the agency.

Footage from the scene by the private Dogan news agency shows a white bus tipped over on a winding road. Ambulances and security personnel are seen responding to the accident.

An accident on Saturday killed 24 Turkish citizens when a bus flipped over on a bend in Mugla.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Life & Style Travel News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Reports: 10 Russian tourists…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News