Poland gathers data on foreigners in the country

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 6:41 am 05/29/2017 06:41am
FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at a press conference. Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has attended the first Roman Catholic Mass that her older son celebrated as priest, Sunday May 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy defense minister has cited security concerns in Europe as he tries to justify a move to gather data on foreigners visiting and living in the country.

A mostly homogenous and Catholic nation, Poland is refusing to accept migrants from the Middle East and Africa. The stance has drawn condemnation from European Union leaders.

The Defense Ministry has requested from authorities in western Poland information on foreigners in their region. The request has drawn vehement criticism from the political opposition, which says such an approach equates foreigners with threats.

Deputy Defense Minister Michal Dworczyk on Monday argued that it is a “natural thing, taking into consideration the situation in the European Union today, that the state should have information on foreign nationals on Poland’s territory.”

