Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pilot 'disorientation' cited in…

Pilot ‘disorientation’ cited in Russian military choir crash

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 4:14 pm 05/31/2017 04:14pm
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A commission investigating last year’s crash of a plane that killed 92 people including members of Russia’s renowned army choir says it may have been caused by pilot disorientation.

The Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 crashed into the Black Sea about a minute after takeoff from Sochi on Dec. 25, killing all aboard.

State news agency Tass on Wednesday cited the ministry as saying the commission found that “the crash could have been caused by spatial disorientation (situational unawareness) of the pilot.” It didn’t elaborate on that suggestion. It also ruled out “external factors.” Officials said previously there was no evidence of an explosion on board.

Among the dead were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely called the Red Army Choir, who were to perform at a Russian base in Syria.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pilot 'disorientation' cited in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News