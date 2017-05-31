Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Officials: Nordic leaders photo…

Officials: Nordic leaders photo wasn’t meant to troll Trump

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:18 am 05/31/2017 07:18am
Share
Nordic Prime Ministers, from left, Stefan Lofven of Sweden, Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark, Erna Solberg of Norway, Juha Sipila of Finland and Bjarni Benediktsson of Iceland hold their hands on a soccer ball during a meeting in Bergen, Norway, Monday, May 29 2017. A Norwegian official say five Nordic prime ministers who posed for a photo clutching a soccer ball weren’t intending to make fun of a viral image from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia. (Marit Hommedal / NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Five Nordic prime ministers who posed for a photo clutching a soccer ball weren’t intending to make fun of a viral image from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, a senior official said Wednesday.

Norwegian government official Sigbjoern Aanes says the photo taken Monday at a meeting of regional government heads in Norway was meant as “a funny stunt” to promote U.N. environmental sustainability goals, which were written on the soccer ball.

He told The Associated Press that Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg only later realized that the photo was reminiscent of the one of Trump at the opening of a counterterrorism center in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Trump, the Saudi king and the president of Egypt gathered around a lighted orb.

Solberg posted a montage of the two photos on her Facebook page with a note about sustainability.

“Who rules the world? Riyadh vs Bergen,” Solberg wrote on her official Facebook account under the combination of the two photos in a reference to the two-day meeting in Norway’s second-largest city, 310 kilometers (193 miles) west of Oslo.

“I do not know what they thought on the top image. On the bottom picture, the (prime ministers from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Finland) are holding a ball with sustainability targets. We hope they will be a roadmap for the future,” Solberg wrote.

Earlier this year, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tapped Solberg along with others, including Argentinian football player Lionel Messi, to promote the U.N. goals, and a similar ball was recently given to Chinese leaders.

Trump is debating whether the U.S. will withdraw from the2105 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Officials: Nordic leaders photo…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost town for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings in Connecticut includes an old-time general store and a covered bridge.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News