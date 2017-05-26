Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NGOs urge Poland to…

NGOs urge Poland to stop extensive logging in old forest

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 8:42 am 05/26/2017 08:42am
Share
FILE - In this file photo taken March 24 , 2017 in the Bialowieza Forest, in Poland, a bison stands next to fir trees that have been logged. Environmentalists say Poland has until Saturday to explain to European Union authorities why it has increased logging in Europe’s last primeval forest, or face EU court. The European Commission says the logging in Puszcza Bialowieza breaches EU laws protecting nature and is a threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site. It threatens to take Poland before the EU’s Court of Justice. (AP Photo/Adam Bohdan, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Environmentalists say Poland has until Saturday to explain to European Union authorities why it has increased logging in Europe’s last primeval forest, or face EU court.

The European Commission says the logging in Bialowieza Forest breaches EU laws protecting nature and is a threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site. It threatens to take Poland before the EU’s Court of Justice.

Head of Greenpeace in Poland, Robert Cyglicki, said Friday that habitats of rare species, like the Boros schneideri beetle, are being destroyed by the logging and the heavy equipment used.

Poland’s Environment Ministry argues the intensified logging is done outside the oldest woodland and is intended to prevent the spread of harmful bark beetle.

It maintains the logging is in line with national and EU regulations.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NGOs urge Poland to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News