Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief welcomes increased…

NATO chief welcomes increased US defense spending in Europe

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:18 am 05/24/2017 07:18am
Share
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. NATO will host a Heads of State summit in Brussels on Thursday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief is welcoming a defense spending boost in the new U.S. budget and says it’s a sign of Washington’s support for security in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the move “is support for collective defense not only in words, but also in deeds from the United States.”

Speaking ahead of NATO talks with President Donald Trump Thursday, Stoltenberg said stepping up funding in Europe by 40 percent would mean more military exercises, training, weapons and ammunition, and infrastructure investment.

Trump’s 2018 budget will see an increase of $1.4 billion in spending in Europe.

It will also help increase the presence of rotating U.S. forces and assist Washington in fulfilling its commitments to the NATO military alliance.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief welcomes increased…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News