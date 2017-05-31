Europe News

Montenegro PM: Russia’s acts ‘destructive and primitive’

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 11:31 am 05/31/2017 11:31am
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s prime minister has called Russia’s expulsion of a Montenegrin official “destructive and primitive” and stressed it won’t change the tiny Balkan state’s pro-Western course.

Dusko Markovic was reacting Wednesday to the ban of a senior Montenegrin ruling party official who was prevented from changing planes at a Moscow airport over the weekend.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said Miodrag Vukovic was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus because Montenegro had joined the European Union’s sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Montenegro was a close ally of Russia, but is set to become NATO’s 29th member in June. Russia has threatened economic and political retaliation against the small nation.

