Montenegro official prevented from transiting through Moscow

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 8:52 am 05/29/2017 08:52am
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has strongly protested “inappropriate” conduct by Russian authorities against a senior ruling party leader who was prevented from changing planes at a Moscow airport.

Lawmaker Miodrag Vukovic says he was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus. He returned to Montenegro on Monday.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry says the incident “represents a breach of basic international rules and diplomatic practices.”

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Vukovic alleges the incident was politically motivated.

Montenegro previously was a close ally of Russia, but is set to become NATO’s 29th member in June. Russia has threatened economic and political retaliation.

Montenegro claims Russia was behind a foiled coup attempt in October, which Moscow denies.

